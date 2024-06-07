Boil Water Notice Remains In Place For 12,000 Customers on Ardfinnan Supply Scheme

Uisce Éireann continue to monitor water levels across the Ardfinnan Regional Water Supply Scheme following a significant burst to a water main that impacted supplies to over 12,000 customers in South Tipperary.

Water levels in reservoirs across the Scheme are continuing to build and night-time restrictions are no longer required.

Uisce Éireann’s Colin Cunningham appealed for continued public help to assist with full recovery.

“Good progress has been made following two nights of overnight restrictions and the majority of customers should have full supply returned. I’d like to thank the public for their assistance to date and appeal for people to conserve water as some customers may experience intermittent supply, particularly on higher ground, while the Scheme continues to full recovery.”

Alternative water supplies will remain in place at a number of locations over the weekend: Ardfinnan, Newcastle, Clogheen,Knocklofty, Grange, Goatenbridge and Poulmucka Cross.

A Boil Water Notice remains in place to protect the health of consumers and apologising for the inconvenience to impacted customers, Colin Cunningham added:

“Public health is always our number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect public health.

“I acknowledge the inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community, and we are working in conjunction with the HSE to lift the Boil Water Notice and restore normal water supply to all customers as soon as possible.”