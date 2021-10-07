Boil water notice remains for 10,500 customers in Clonmel area

A Boil Water Notice affecting many parts of Clonmel remains in place until further notice.

Irish Water has re-issued its appeal this afternoon in relation to the Glenary Public Water Supply, saying that work is ongoing to implement solutions to improve the filtration systems at the treatment plant.

Irish Water’s Tipperary Lead, Colin Cunningham says they met with local representatives yesterday to further discuss the issue.

Around 10,500 customers are affected by the notice, including parts of the town centre, as well as the Cashel Road, Cahir Road and the Ring Road.