Boil Water Notice in place for over 11,000 customers in south Tipp

A Boil Water Notice has been put in place for over 11,000 customers in south Tipperary.

The measure, affecting the Ardfinnan Public Water Supply, has been taken as a precaution due to elevated turbidity at the plant caused by recent heavy rainfall.

Areas affected include Ardfinnan and surrounding areas, Grange, Knocklofty, Newcastle, Ballyclerihan, Cahir (Clonmel side of the bridge, Tipperary Road and Mitchelstown road{R913}), Ballingarrane (as far as the Cahir road roundabout Clonmel), Market Hill, Red City area (Fethard) and Kilnamack West, Co. Waterford.

The Graigue Group Water Scheme is also affected by the notice.

Further details on the Boil Water Notice can be found here on the Irish Water website.