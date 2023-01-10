Boil Water Notice lifted for Fethard Public Water Supply

The Boil Water Notice for those on the Fethard Regional Public Water Supply issued on Saturday, 24 December is now lifted with immediate effect. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.

This follows the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.

The notice was originally issued due to issues at the Fethard Regional Water Treatment Plant, affecting the treatment and disinfection process. The notice was put in place to protect the health of approximately 6,700 customers in Cloneen, Mullinahone, Drangen, Killenaule, Moyglass, Ballinure, Ballinunty, Glengoole, Gortnahoo and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann’s operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Tipperary County Council to carry out the necessary works to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

All consumers on the Fethard Regional Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Colin Cunningham of Uisce Éireann said: “Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.”

Uisce Éireann and the Local Authority and the Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre ( 1800 278 278 ) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

