Boil water notice lifted in Ardfinnan Regional Public Water Supply

The Boil water notice effecting people in the Ardfinnan Regional public water supply has been lifted.

Last week, over 11000 customers of Irish Water were placed under the notice in South Tipperary, as heavy rainfall led to high levels of turbidity in the water.

However, today Irish water have announced that following remedial measures and the results of monitoring, the water is now deemed safe to drink with immediate effect.

Irish water says all consumers on the Ardfinnan Regional Public Water can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.