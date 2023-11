The tap water is safe to drink again for nearly 3,800 Tipperary homes and businesses.

The boil water notice has been lifted by Uisce Éireann on the Burncourt Regional and Burncourt Ballylooby Public Supplies.

It’s been in place since July after a deterioration of the raw water quality going into the water treatment plant.

The utility now says that after getting three days of clear testing the HSE has agreed that the notice can be lifted with immediate effect.