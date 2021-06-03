Boil Water Notice lifted for over 1,700 customers in north Tipp

A Boil Water Notice affecting over 1,700 customers in north Tipperary has been lifted.

Since April 1st, the detection of cryptosporidium has affected the use of the Borrisokane Public Water Supply in the town as well as surrounding areas such as Carrigahorig, Aglish and Ballingarry.

There had been fears that necessary works wouldn’t be complete until the end of this year.

However, Irish Water has confirmed that works on an short-term UV disinfection system have been successful.

This allows for normal use of the supply while works on a long-term UV system upgrade continue.

Local councillor Michael O’Meara is very pleased with the news:

“This was a huge inconvenience to the people of Borrisokane and its environs, it’s been going on two months at this stage.

“We’ve been putting on a lot of pressure as a municipal authority to get this fixed, and thankfully it’s fixed now. The Boil Water Notice is lifted now, and the water is safe to drink again.”

Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead Duane O’Brien has thanked the local community for their patience and cooperation while the Boil Water Notice was in place:

“Irish Water and Tipperary County Council would like to thank the customers who were affected by this notice for their patience and support while essential works were carried out at the water treatment plant.

“We understand the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water.

“Safeguarding that water supply for customers in Borrisokane is a vital focus and this upgrade of the treatment process will ensure a safer, more secure water supply into the future.”