Boil Water Notice Lifted for 12,000 Customers in South Tipp

The Boil Water Notice for the Ardfinnan Water Supply is now over.

Uisce Éireann are informing all customers supplied by the Ardfinnan Regional Water Supply that following satisfactory sampling results, the Boil Water Notice which was issued on June 5th is now lifted with immediate effect.

This decision follows consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

All consumers can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

The Boil Water Notice was issued to protect the health of approximately 12,000 customers due to a burst to a large water main on the Ardfinnan Regional Supply which led depleted water supplies at the reservoir.

Following water samples confirming that the drinking water was compliant with EU drinking water regulations, the Boil Water Notice was lifted.

Uisce Éireann’s Colin Cunningham acknowledged the impact of the notice on the community, adding:

“Uisce Éireann regrets the inconvenience that the Boil Water Notice had in the community. I would like to thank them for their patience and support while our drinking water experts worked tirelessly with our colleagues the HSE to lift the Boil Water Notice as quickly as it was safe to do so. I would also like to thank the local councillors and the media for their assistance in sharing the information during the period of this boil water notice.”