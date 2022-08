The boil water notice for the Kilcash and Tullohea public water supplies has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was issued on August 11th due to cloudiness that affected treatment at Tullohea water plant and to protect the health of the public.

Over 600 people were impacted by the boil water notice in Kilcash and Tullohea.

Following a consultation with the HSE, customers can now resume normal water use.