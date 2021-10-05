Boil Water Notice issued for many parts of Clonmel area

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for large parts of the wider Clonmel area.

The HSE, Irish Water and the Council has made the decision to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Glenary Public Water Supply.

10,500 customers are affected, and the notice is in place due to “issues with the filtration process at the Glenary Water Treatment Plant.”

The areas affected include parts of the town centre, as well as areas such as the Cashel Road, Cahir Road and the Ring Road.

Work is ongoing to try and resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Full Irish Water statement:

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 – Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Glenary Public Water Supply serving parts of Clonmel Town centre and surrounding areas including Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road. A map of the extents of the area this Boil Water Notice applies to is attached.

If any customer is unsure on whether or not the Boil Water Notice applies to their area, please contact the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to issues with the filtration process at Glenary Water Treatment Plant. The notice affects approximately 10,500 people supplied by Glenary Public Water Supply.

Experts from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to assess the situation and are investigating the issues at Glenary Water Treatment Plant with a view to implementing solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice.

Commenting, Colin Cunningham, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead said: “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect customers. We are aware of the impact that this notice will have on the area affected and thank our customers in advance for their patience and cooperation while we work as safely and as efficiently as possible to rectify the situation.

“We advise customers in the affected areas to adhere to the Boil Water Notice until further notice. We will continue to work closely with Tipperary County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice when it is safe to do so. We will issue a further update as soon as more information is available.”

In line with HSE COVID-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.

Vulnerable customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges.

Make ice from cooled boiled water

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na’ is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Irish Water is working closely with Tipperary County Council to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so. Updates will be available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. Further information in relation to the Boil Water Notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.