Boil water notice issued for Carrick-on-Suir

A Boil water notice has been issued for Carrick-on-Suir.

Almost 4,000 customers are effected by the notice, which has been issued for the area supplied by the Carrick-on-Suir (Liguan) Public Water Supply.

The notice has been put in place following the discovery of high turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water.

Irish water and Tipperary County Council are currently working on the issue to try and have it resolved as quickly as possible.

For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice themselves, please go to the following link on the Irish Water website: https://www.water.ie/?map=supply-and-service-updates, enter the property’s Eircode and you will then see if your property is on the Boil Water Notice.

Water must be boiled for:

– Drinking;

– Drinks made with water;

– Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

– Brushing of teeth;

– Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

– Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

– Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

– Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

– Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

– Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na’ is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.