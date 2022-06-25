Boil water notice impacts 15,000 people in Tipperary

A boil water notice has been issued, affecting 15000 people in Tipperary.

Irish Water, the HSE and Tipperary County Council have issued the notice for the area supplied by the Galtee Regional Public Supply.

The areas affected include customers in Emly, Lattin, Ballinard, Cullen, Ballywire, Kilross, Limerick Junction, Monard, Lisvarnane, Rosadrehid, Bansha, Tankerstown, Kilfeacle, Golden, Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn and surrounding areas.

The notice has been put in place due to elevated levels of turbidity or cloudiness in the water and customers are being asked to boil water before use until further notice.

A map of the area is available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie.