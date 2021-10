The Boil Water Notice affecting many parts of Clonmel has been lifted.

The measure was put in place on Tuesday due to issues with the filtration process at the Glenary Water Treatment Plant.

Around 10,500 customers on the Glenary Public Water Supply were affected, taking in parts of the town centre, the Cashel Road, Cahir Road and the Ring Road.

Irish Water says they’ve received satisfactory water monitoring results after work was carried out at the plant.

This allows the notice to be lifted.