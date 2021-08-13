Body Mapping event planned for Tipperary Pride celebrations

A series of art therapy sessions will be held in Nenagh tomorrow as part of Tipperary Pride celebrations.

GOSHH are hosting the events at The New Institute on Friar Street, with 10 people able to attend each of the three socially distanced events.

Further details on registering for the events can be found on eventbrite.ie by searching for ‘North Tipperary Pride’.

GOSHH Outreach worker for north Tipp & Clare, Eóin Burke, explains what ‘Body Mapping’ involves.

“Body mapping is an art therapy exercise that is going to be facilitated by art therapist Frances Hassett.”

“It’s where people trace out their body on a large piece of paper and then they can put on different colours and different craft stuff to express themselves or dispel different moulds that they might have.”

“It’s just a creative fun activity that we’re going to be doing as part of Tipperary Pride.”