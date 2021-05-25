Big plans for second Nenagh Children’s Film Festival

The line-up has been announced for the return of Nenagh Children’s Film Festival next month.

In its second year, the festival established by Nenagh Arts Centre will show 37 films from across the world over three days from June 11-13th.

It will also include workshops, interviews and submissions from young locals who are the next generation in animation.

Festival highlights include interviews by young children with some of the stars behind Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers, made by Cartoon Saloon in Kilkenny.

The full festival programme can be found on www.nenagharts.com