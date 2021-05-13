Big plans to mark Lorrha community shop birthday

The north Tipp community of Lorrha is celebrating the 5th anniversary of the opening of its SCÉAL Community Shop.

The community-run store has been developed in response to the ongoing closure of services in the village, and will eventually find a long term home at a new €225,000 heritage centre.

SCÉAL volunteer David Broderick says they’ll be marking the birthday with some outdoor events this Saturday.

“We’re five years now on Saturday so that’s why we’re trying to promote and I suppose mark the occasion as best we can considering things at the moment.”

“We have our outdoor lakeshore community market on Saturday. We have a historical tour around the village as well which I would highly recommend and a few little bits and pieces around that – all outdoor stuff and nice and safe.”

The Lakeshore Community Market takes place on Saturday from 10am to 12pm.

Local historian James Heenan is providing a free tour of Lorrha Monastic Village on Saturday from 10am to 12pm, suitable for all the family. Call 087 2013798 to book your place.