“Belfast” has swept the board with IFTA nominations this year.

The Kenneth Branagh film has been nominated for Best Film, Best Director and Best Script while its stars including Jamie Doran and Catríona Balfe have been shortlisted in the acting categories.

Irish film “An Cailín Ciúin” also features heavily in the nominees along while Oscar Nominee Jessie Buckley whose up for Best Supporting Acrtess Category for her role in The Lost Daughter.