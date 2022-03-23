Beauty school outside Clonmel to house Ukrainian refugees

A beauty school outside Clonmel hopes to house Ukrainian refugees.

Angela Beckers of Classic Beauty School in Kilmanahan is currently working on making the school habitable and changing the use of rooms.

The building has five big bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms and a communal area.

Angela said that while they are very willing and have the space, they are seeking guidance on how best to set up the building to meet the needs of the incoming refugees from Ukraine.

She told Tipp Today how she got the idea to use the school for accommodation.

“The school is empty since last year and I didn’t have anything in mind to do with it.

“When I heard the woman yesterday morning in Fethard, I said we might as well do something and set it up – the school is quite big.”