The Barry McCarthy Memorial swims are taking place in South Tipp today.

The event is being held at Sean Healy Park, hosted by Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club.

There are three distances as part of the meet, 500 metres, 750m, and 1,500m.

Registration is at 2pm and the races begin at 3.30pm.

All proceeds go directly to hospice care with a host of spot prizes on the day.