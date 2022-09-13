Barack Obama Plaza Colour Run makes a welcome return

A large crowd is expected at the Obama Plaza in Moneygall next weekend for a charity run.

The Barack Obama Plaza Colour Run takes place on Sunday and is in aid of Moneygall Development Association.

The run starts at midday and is aimed at all age groups.

Manager of the Plaza Henry Healy says the local development association won’t be the only ones to benefit from the event.

“There’s also opportunities for local sports clubs to benefit as a team of ten entered to represent any particular grade of sport – the first person across the line that represents a club will win a set of jerseys for that team.

“So there’s plenty of opportunities not only for fun and craic but there’s ways of bringing something home to your club.

“The first male and first female across the line will also be rewarded with Fitbits and first Under 16s will also have some vouchers presented to them.”

Registration starts at 10:45am and the run begins at 12. You can pre-register for the run on the event page at www.tinyurl.com/32hwaz74