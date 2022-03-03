Ballylooby gear up for first ever St Patrick’s parade

The village of Ballylooby will have their first ever St Patrick’s parade this year.

They established a community council last year and having local events was among their targets .

So as to avoid clashing with other nearby parades on St Patrick’s Day, the Ballylooby parade will take place on Friday, March 18th at 12 noon.

A band will lead the parade and there will be face painting, a pop up shop, coffee dock and dancers.

Musicians, singers, dancers or anyone who would like to have a float featured is welcome to get involved.

PRO for Ballylooby Community Council, Lina Ryan told Tipp Today they are really excited about it.

“It’s absolutely fantastic Fran and it doesn’t go without a lot of hard work, and all these things do.

“Last year, we were all very down and out and we just had a little socially distant gathering and St Patrick came and he walked from the school down and blessed all the different places, and there was a huge reaction to it.

“So when our community council was set up, one of the things they said was are you going to do more on that and we said yes we will, with the support of the community and we’re in the process of doing the first ever parade.”