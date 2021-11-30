Ballylooby Community Council aim to hit the ground running.

Having set the wheels in motion last September the village of Ballylooby in South Tipp has elected its first Community Council.

A well-attended public meeting in the village hall saw a 13 strong group appointed under chairman Pat Reidy.

Lina Ryan is PRO for the group described it as a productive, constructive and positive meeting.

She says the previous steering committee had a number of events already in the pipeline.

“We felt a new committee coming in – if there was new personnel – wouldn’t have a chance to operate.

“So next Sunday we have a first ever Christmas Market in Ballylooby – its going to be hit or miss because we’ve never done one but we have things in place.

“We have incorporated the children of the community into it. The school – under Mr Scanlon – has very kindly said that they’ll get the kids to draw pictures of Christmas with a Ballylooby connection. We’re going to display them in the hall.

The group has also organised a Christmas tractor convoy and family fun afternoon on December 12th.