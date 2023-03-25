Ballina man organises charity cycle for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

A Tipperary man is on a mission to raise money for the nine people in the county with MND.

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a progressive neurological condition that attacks the motor neurones, or nerves, in the brain and spinal cord and can affect how you walk, talk, eat, drink, and breathe.

Michael O’Neill from Ballina in North Tipp lost a friend to the disease this year and is organising an 80km charity cycle along Lough Derg and onto Limerick to raise money for The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

He hopes to raise the necessary €9,143 to fund an Eye Gaze for the Association and he’s encouraging people across the county to register.

The event takes place on April 22nd and registration details can be found here: https://ONICharityCycle2023.eventbrite.ie.