Ballina based MIC Academic rewarded over €500,000 in funding

A Ballina based academic has received over half a million euro in Pathways funding.

Assistant Professor at Mary Immaculate College, Dr Ailbhe McDaid was given €590,000 by the Irish Research Council (IRC) and Science Foundation Ireland which supports early career researchers.

The funding was awarded to Dr McDaid’s research project, Pathologies of Violence: Inscriptions of Global Conflict in Irish Literature.

This will document the development of global ethical citizenship in recent Irish writing and will run until 2028, employing a Postdoctoral Fellow and a PhD student.