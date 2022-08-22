“Back in 5” parking campaign kicks off in Tipperary

The campaign is a protest style event designed to show able-bodied people the frustrations people with disabilities face when accessible spaces are abused.

Starting today in Carrick-on-Suir at 10am and continuing throughout the week in Cashel, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipp Town a number of regular car spaces will have an empty wheelchair parked in them with a note saying “just gone to the bank, back in 5″.

Anne Bradshaw is the local disability services officer and says this is an important initiative to try and change the public’s habits and attitudes.

“Highlight this whole mindset that is there amongst the general population and lots of people are guilty of it and they don’t intend in doing it but we want to highlight it to them that they park in a an accessible space and say I’m only going in for two minutes… that time that you’re gone is a huge inconvenience to somebody who has a disability and needs to use that space.”

They urge everyone to come along and support in their locality.

DETAILS:

Carrick-on-Suir Monday 22nd August 10am to 11am

Cashel Tuesday 23rd from 11am to 12 noon

Clonmel Wednesday 24th from 11am to 12 noon

Cahir Thursday 25th from 11am to 12 noon

Tipperary Town Friday 26th from 11am to 12 noon