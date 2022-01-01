Babies in Tipperary and Limerick make their entrance on New Years Day

University Maternity Hospital Limerick welcomed the first baby of 2022 into the world just 14 second after midnight with baby Ruth Hogan from Croagh, Limerick.

Meanwhile, Róisín O’Reilly from Clonmel gave birth to a baby girl in Tipperary University Hospital before noon today.

Róisín told Tipp FM that herself and her partner Keith Cashman are delighted with their New Years Day baby, who was originally due on December 22nd, but took her time to make an appearance.

Their little girl was born at 11.39am weighing 8lbs 14 and the thrilled parents have yet to decide on a name.