Unexpected trip to Tipp for American tourist

An American tourist finished up spending a night in Tipperary due to the travel chaos at Dublin Airport over the weekend.

Thousands of people were impacted after 51 Aer Lingus flights were cancelled due to a technical glitch which meant thousands of passengers were stranded both here and abroad.

Nenagh woman Louise Morgan Walsh was one of those caught up in the chaos as she and a group of friends were heading to Amsterdam for a birthday celebration.

They spent over 12 hours at the airport before finally calling it a day.

“We had met this young chap who was actually sitting beside us in the departure lounge. He was only 21 – from America – flew in from New York and was heading on to Amsterdam for a few days and then to Hamburg.

“He didn’t know Dublin, had no accommodation, no flight out, didn’t know when he was going to get out. So we ended up leaving the airport at about 11 o’clock that night with no flights for the next day. We brought him down to Nenagh with us for the night.”

The airline says it’s operating a normal schedule today.

Aer Lingus is advising customers impacted by the system outage to apply for a refund or change their travel plans, free of charge, through the ‘manage booking’ facility, call centres and social media.