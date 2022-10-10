Trial to begin today into plane crash which claimed the life of Tipperary woman

Air France and Airbus will go on trial today charged with the manslaughter of 228 passengers, including 3 Irish women.

Aisling Butler from Roscrea, Jane Deasy from Dublin and Eithne Walls from County Down all died when flight AFR 447 crashed into the sea while en-route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris on June 1st 2009.

All three graduated from medical school at Trinity College Dublin in 2007.

Both Airbus and Air France, which has already compensated the families of those killed, have denied the charges.

The trial involving 489 witnesses is expected to last until December.