Local travel agent hoping for resolution to Aer Lingus dispute

A local travel agent says he’s hopeful that customers will be put first and a solution found to end the pilots pay dispute at Aer Lingus.

The Labour Court is to formally intervene with a hearing to be held tomorrow.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled because of the ongoing industrial action.

Jeff Collins from Roscrea Travel and a member of the Irish Travel Agents Association says it’s been a frantic time.

The Taoiseach says both sides in the Aer Lingus row have to engage and compromise for the dispute to be resolved.

Speaking before going in to today’s Cabinet meeting , Simon Harris said it has to be sorted out.