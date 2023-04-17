French Court rules on plane crash which claimed the life of a Tipperary woman

Air France and Airbus have been cleared of involuntary manslaughter over a crash between Brazil and Paris in 2009.

A Tipperary doctor and two of her colleagues were among the 228 people who died, when the aircraft plunged into the Atlantic Ocean during a thunderstorm.

Aisling Butler from Roscrea, Dubliner Jane Deasy and Eithne Walls from County Down were all in their 20s and had graduated from Medical School at Trinity College in 2007.

A French Court today delivered the ruling of not guilty.

The official report found several factors caused the crash, including ice obstructing sensors outside the body of the plane as well as pilot error.