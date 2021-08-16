ASTI says some female teachers considering unpaid leave ahead of school return

Pregnant teachers and SNAs are being asked to return to the classrooms when the term begins in the coming weeks.

This is despite the fact they were given the option of working from home previously and is of particular concern to those who are less than 14 weeks pregnant and not yet vaccinated.

Some women are considering taking unpaid leave, which ASTI President Eamon Dennehy said is not an option for everyone.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, he said that walking into a crowded classroom is not a particularly safe situation for an unvaccinated woman in the first trimester and that this new ruling is very worrying, but they are hoping to resolve it through talks.

“I think it’s a pretty big issue, given the kind of correspondence we’re getting into the head office of the ASTI – people are extremely concerned.

“There’s huge backing for the rollout of the vaccine programme and all that, and indeed, we welcome the 12-18 year olds getting the vaccine, but this kind of caught us by surprise to tell you the truth.

“Last year, pregnant women and those in very high risk situations were entitled to work from home and they felt very secure about that.”