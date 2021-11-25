Ascend and Cuan Saor join forces to highlight services

Domestic violence support groups in Tipperary are aiming to generate awareness about their services with a unique star exhibition.

Nenagh-based Ascend and their counterparts in Clonmel, Cuan Saor, have sent out creative packs to schools and community groups in the county.

They’re looking for people to create stars which will be weaved together in exhibitions to be put on display in Tipperary.

Verona Nugent from Cuan Saor told Tipp Today about what will happen in the coming months.

“So in the new year when all the stars are completed we have some local artists who have kindly come on board to help us display the stars.

“An exhibition of the stars then will be launched on the 8th of March which is International Women’s Day

“Our aim between Ascend and Cuan Saor is to make 10,000 stars and we hope to have two displays – one in North Tipp and one in South Tipp – on the 8th of March.”