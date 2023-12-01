Tributes continue for the late Shane MacGowan

Shane McGowan is being described ‘as an absolutely extraordinary songwriter.’

Tributes are continuing to pour in after The Pogues frontman died yesterday at the age of 65.

Shane spent much of his childhood in Tipperary and still has lots of friends in the Premier County

Editor of Hot Press Niall Stokes says other top Irish acts looked up to Shane.

“Shane is recognised as one of the great songwriters and all the leading Irish artists looked to Shane. I mean Bono described him as a genius and that’s a word that’s often used in relation to Shane MacGowan.

“He certainly set a very high mark in terms of the kind of aspirations that songwriters in Ireland would have.”