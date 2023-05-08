Tipperary success at the IFTA’s

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Bad Sisters’ won big at last night’s IFTA awards.

‘Banshees’ scooped the gong for Best Film, while Brendan Gleeson won Best Supporting Actor, and Tipperary’s Kerrie Condon won Best Supporting Actress.

Paul Mescal won Best Lead Actor for ‘Aftersun’, and Brid Ní Neachtain won Best Lead Actress for ‘Rosie and Frank’.

Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff won acting awards for ‘Bad Sisters’, which also scooped Best Drama.

The awards ceremony, which took place in Dublin, was hosted by Deirdre O’Kane.