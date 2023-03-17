Tipperary Drama Festival comes to Holycross tonight

Holycross is set to become a Theatre hotspot this weekend.

The Tipperary Drama Festival is kicking off tonight with performances from across the county and country and will run until next Saturday.

There are a range of plays suitable for all audiences and doors will open nightly at St. Michael’s Community Hall from 8.30pm, and on closing night at 8pm.

Peter O’Driscoll is this year’s adjudicator he was many credits as an actor, designer and director with Strand Players and is the former Head of Drama in St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra.

Harvest Moon Drama Group are the opening act tonight with their play God of Carnage and more details can be found on the festivals website.