New addition to Irish Music Month

Irish Music Month 2024 has been confirmed for September next with Tipp FM once again taking part.

There is further good news for Irish songwriters, with the introduction this year of a dedicated contest for songs written in the Irish language, titled Amhrán an Laoch, to the Irish Music Month agenda.

Launched in 2021, Irish Music Month is an initiative of Hot Press and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, and is funded by Coimisiún na Meán.

Participating IBI stations like Tipp FM will feature Irish music strongly throughout the month, and significantly increase the number of plays for Irish artists.

All-in, the value of the Irish Music Month project for Irish artists is in excess of €100,000.