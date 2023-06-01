Nenagh to mark 25th anniversary of Mojo Mickybo

A critically acclaimed play will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a performance in Tipperary.

Bruiser Theatre Company is bringing their live theatre tour of Mojo Mickybo by Belfast playwright, Owen McCafferty to Nenagh this weekend.

Under the direction of Lisa May this is the first showcase by the company to come to theatres since the easing of restrictions.

It comes to Nenagh Arts Centre, this Saturday 3rd June with tickets available online.

John Travers who plays Mojo told Tipp FM that the play still resonates with modern audiences.

“Owen McCafferty’s writing that it has stood the test of time over the years, he wrote this play first in 1988 and it subsequently has been performed all over the world universally and not just solely in North of Ireland, and the 25th anniversary of the play and the Good Friday Agreement, so there is a lot of weight in this play at the moment, in the themes, the tone and it still carries a message to this day.”

It shows the friendship between two boys growing up in Belfast who are best friends despite being on opposite sides of the sectarian divide.

Speaking ahead of Saturday Conor Quinn who plays Mickybo, told Tipp FM that he was happy to be performing Irish work.

“I lived in Glasgow for a while and moved back to Belfast and it has just been great to get to work on local and Irish theatre, that is where my heart is, so it is such a joy and honesty such a pleasure to get to do this play, and an Owen McCafferty play it’s such a treat and then to get to bring it all over Ireland is even better.”