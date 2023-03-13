Kerry Condon and Banshees of Inisherin overlooked for Oscars

Irish Cinema picked up two Oscar’s overnight but there was no joy for Tipperary’s Kerry Condon.

Northern Irish comedy drama ‘An Irish Goodbye’ won Best Live Action Short Film, while Dubliner Richard Baneham won his second Visual Effects Oscar for his work on Avatar.

It was sci-fi movie Everything Everywhere All At Once that was the big winner – going home with seven awards, including best picture.

All Quiet on The Western Front won four awards.

But there was no glory for the Banshees of Inisherin which had 9 Oscar nods – including Thurles native Kerry Condon for Best Supporting Actress – or An Cailin Ciuin.