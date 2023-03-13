Former teacher says hard work and motivation key to Kerry Condon’s success

Kerry Condon was always a motivated and determined student.

That’s according to her former principal at the Ursuline in Thurles, Mary Butler, who says that the whole school and wider community are so proud of the local actor’s achievements.

Despite missing out on the award for Best Supporting Actress, Mary says it is not a disappointment and the whole county is revelling in her success.

She told Tipp Today that it wasn’t just talent that saw Kerry rise to stardom.

“In ’98, that November she was filming that Angela’s Ashes but she had done roles for us in the two previous shows. She was a great girl and she had that Je Ne Sais Quoi as they say. But you see it was all wrapped up with hard work. Talent is terrific but if it is not accompanied by hard work and motivation you know, but she had both which was terrific.”

“Her Mum still lives locally and her aunts and uncles and relatives… I am delighted for her well-deserved she has been quite a while at the acting and has played many good role and this is recognition of I think for all those hard years of work.”