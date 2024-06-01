Clonmel plays host to 3rd When Next We Meet music festival

A boutique Music Festival is taking place in Tipperary this weekend.

When Next We Meet is in its third year and will see artists such as Susan O’ Neill and Ye Vagabonds headlining the event at Raheen House Hotel in Clonmel.

A number of local Tipperary artists will also get the chance to take to the stage.

Festival founder, Kate Twohig says that they want to give local original performers a platform.

“When Next We Meet is a boutique music festival that’s promoting alternative Irish music and giving a platform to local artists that are writing, releasing, creating and performing their original music.

“We’re in our third year now – we started in 2022 on the grounds of Raheen House. We just fell in love with the grounds itself and thought that was the perfect place to continue doing what we’re doing.

“We’ve got two nights of music lined up – Susan O’Neill is playing before Ye Vagabonds and we have Cahir man Cormac Looby opening the main stage.”