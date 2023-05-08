Clonmel music festival to return this summer

The Clonmel-based festival, When Next We Meet, will return this summer.

Following last year’s success of the first When Next We Meet festival, the organizers have announced it will be back at the Walled Garden Stage at Raheen House Hotel on July 22nd and 23rd.

Local and Irish artists will take to the intimate stages of the gardens with food, DJs, and a bar.

Festival organizer Kate Twohig told Tipp FM that the style of the festival makes it welcoming for people of all generations.

She says it’s quite a unique weekend.

“Looking at the pictures from last year and remembering what was created over those two days, the site itself just lends itself to something of this nature, something a bit off the beaten track, something unique.” I think people that attended came away thinking, “I was there when this happened.” There were moments last year, like Soda Blonde coming off stage and playing right in the centre of the audience with everyone circled around them. Within the Walled Garden, you’re held; you’re not in this wide open space feeling vulnerable and just a face in the crowd; you’re part of something.”

A launch party for the festival will take place this week in Gleeson’s Pub in Clonmel this coming Friday at 8pm, where there will be local artists playing, speeches, and spot prizes.

Kate says When Next We Meet says the festival is targeted at all ages.

“I think if you love music and if you love being in a community of really sound people, this is for you. If you love food and drink and just a general summer party atmosphere, this is for you. I know some people that came last year that weren’t really familiar with the artists that were playing, and they left having what they said was the best night out they’ve had in Clonmel in a long time. It was very encouraging. I think the line-up will appeal to people across the board, so there’s that added to this year as well.”

Line-up information and tickets for When Next We Meet can be purchased at www.whennextwemeet.ie