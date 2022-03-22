Artists in South Tipp coming together to raise funds for Ukraine

Artists in South Tipperary are coming together to raise funds for relief efforts in Ukraine.

They are organizing a pop-up exhibition, co-hosted by South Tipperary Art Centre, which will be coordinated through the Mayor’s fund.

Those taking part in the event range from junior STAG members to professional artists well known on the Irish art scene.

The exhibition will be open for viewing at South Tipp Arts Centre on Nelson Street in Clonmel from today (22nd March).

People will have the opportunity to purchase the artwork on Saturday March 26th with all proceeds going to aid the people of Ukraine.

For general enquiries or enquiries about donating artwork please contact the Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/745830673013250