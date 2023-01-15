Ardfinnan family appealing for help following house fire at Christmas

An Ardfinnan family are appealing for help after their house went on fire before Christmas.

In the early hours of the 22nd of December their home went up in flames while they were sleeping and the local fire service attended the scene.

While they got out without injury they lost their three cats and many personal belongings, which were either completely burnt or severely smoke damaged.

A family friend has organised a fundraiser on behalf of the family to repair and restore their home.

For more information or to donate, please visit the GoFundMe page.