Permission has been granted for the construction of a huge new solar farm outside Roscrea.

Monaincha Solar Park Limited has had its plans for a 142 hectare solar farm approved with 16 conditions by Tipperary County Council.

The development is planned for Monaincha, on land between the town of Roscrea and the nearby M7 bypassing the town.

The plans include 10-year planning permission for construction, and a subsequent 40-year operation of the renewable energy development.