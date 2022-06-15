Applications open for Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

Online applications are now open for County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Entries are being sought for no less than ten categories and the only requirement for entry is that the applicant must be a County Tipperary based business.

Following a very successful virtual event last year, the 2022 awards will see the much-anticipated event back with an in-person, black tie awards extravaganza at Hotel Minella, in Clonmel on Friday, October 7th.

The business awards offer a unique opportunity to businesses across the entire county to gain free publicity and notoriety for their entrepreneurial efforts and excellence in their field.

The applications portal is online at www.countytipperarychamber.com