Appeal for water conservation due to supply issues in west Tipp

Irish Water and Tipp County council are appealing for water conservation efforts to be stepped up by people on the Glengar Public Water Supply in west Tipp.

Irish Water say there’s reduced availability of water in recent days, and have been working to maximise supply including undertaking leakage reduction works.

Parts of the Glengar scheme are now being supplemented from an adjoining scheme to maximise supply.

Some properties in the Knochanavar, Cappawhite/Moher and East Cappawhite areas, as well as properties at higher elevations, may be experiencing reduced water pressure at this time.

Irish Water say they’re continuing to see high levels of domestic, commercial and agricultural demand for treated drinking water on the scheme, as dry warm weather has returned in recent week.

Irish Water is currently designing a long term solution to secure water supply for the Glengar scheme.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are appealing to residents, farmers, agricultural contractors, businesses and visitors to areas supplied by the Glengar Public Water Supply Scheme to conserve water wherever possible to ensure a consistent supply for everyone.