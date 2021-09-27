Appeal against plans for 39 houses in Cashel unsuccessful

An appeal against the granting of planning permission for a housing development in Cashel has been deemed invalid.

Tipperary County Council granted permission to Midleton based RYF Holdings Ltd for 39 houses on the Old Road in Cashel earlier this month.

50 submissions were made to the local authority during the planning process with many highlighting concerns about increased traffic volumes in the area.

An appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala by YRB Properties Ltd against the granting of permission however the state planning appeals board has deemed this to be invalid.