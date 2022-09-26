Appeal lodged against Tipperary Racecourse plans

Proposals for an all-weather racecourse in the Premier County have stalled.

Following the granting of permission for the ambitious plans for Tipperary Racecourse in Limerick Junction last month an appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

Tipperary Race Company held a public consultation on the project prior to the lodging of the planning application with Tipperary County Council last July.

At the time a local family highlighted their concerns about the impact the development would have on their home in Ballykisteen, the implications of increase traffic and noise pollution among other things.

They have now taken their opposition to An Bord Pleanala.

The plans would see the race course hosting in the region of 30 meetings a year once the 2.2 kilometre sand track was up and running while the current track would continue to host national hunt meetings.

The development also planned to replace the existing stable bock with a new 80 stable facility as well as a new parade ring.

However the proposals for what has been described as a world class facility are now in the hands of the state’s planning authority who are due to issue a ruling towards the end of January.