Appeal lodged against plans for windfarm in South Tipp

An appeal has been lodged against plans for a windfarm in South Tipp.

ABO Ireland was granted conditional permission for seven 150 metres high turbines in an area between Killusty and Cloneen.

Among the townlands involved are Knockroe, Kilnagranagh, Newtowndrangan, , Killusty South and Balyvaughan.

A total of 42 submissions were made to Tipperary County Council during the initial planning process.

Three of these have now lodged valid submissions to An Bord Pleanala who are due to issue a ruling in early April.