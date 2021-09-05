Appeal lodged against plans for new development in Carrick-on-Suir

An appeal has been lodged against the granting of planning permission for a development in Carrick on Suir.

Tipperary County Council recently gave the go-ahead for a new commercial venture on the Pill Road in the town.

Waterford based Jazzberry Ltd is the company behind the plans for a pharmacy and café across from the park.

However a 3rd party appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala on the basis of zoning, town planning, traffic management and safety.

The state planning appeals board is due to issue its ruling in early January.